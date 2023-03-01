Find The Perfect Job at this Career Camp!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marion County Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marion County Public Schools, visit https://www.marionschools.net/.

Join Marion County Public Schools for our inaugural Career Camp as you prepare to apply to various positions within our District! Career Camp will offer you the opportunity to participate in Application Assistance, a Mock Interview, and a Resume Review. These skills will not only help you leave Career Camp prepared to join our team, but will also provide the benefit of leaving the event “Camp Certified,” which will be shared with our leadership team as they make hiring decisions for the 2023-2024 School Year!

Three Locations:

Marion Oaks Elementary - 280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala

Legacy Elementary - 8496 Juniper Rd., Ocala

Howard Academy - 306 NW 7th Ave, Ocala

ABOUT THE CAREER CAMP SESSIONS!

Application Assistance Provided:

Career Camp participants will have the opportunity to begin their application for employment. Team members will be on site to assist. The creation of a Career Camp application will allow for a more streamlined process as you apply for careers in the future and/or when you attend our MCPS Career Fair at the World Equestrian Center on April 15th, 2023.

Mock Interviews:

Career Camp participants will have the opportunity to prepare for an interview with MCPS leadership and/or at the MCPS Career Fair at the World Equestrian Center on April 15th, 2023 by participating in Mock Interviews and preparing their 60-90 second “Elevator Pitch.” What’s an Elevator Pitch? It’s a summary to describe why YOU are the best candidate for the job!

Resume Reviews

In partnership with Career Source, Career Camp participants will have the opportunity to review their resumes, update resumes, and obtain individualized assistance from Career Source to ensure their resumes are up-to-date and include well-rounded, informative information related to past job experiences and future career aspirations.

Scan to RSVP or email nora.choquette@marion.k12.fl.us.