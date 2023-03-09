Find the Perfect Job at this family-friendly Career Fair event!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marion County Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marion County Public Schools, visit https://www.marioncountypublicschoolscareers.com/

Marion County Public Schools is excited to offer a family friendly Career Fair event!

Event Information

Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:00 am to 12:00 pm

The World Equestrian Center

Expo Center Two

1750 NW 80th Ave

Ocala, FL 34482

The Career Fair will include multiple career opportunities with various departments ranging in minimum qualifications. A shuttle bus will run throughout the event to take candidates to free horse shows, shopping opportunities, and dining venues. We offer a variety of career and growth opportunities for

ALL skill sets and interests! Our full-time positions include: