Meet Steve Spurrier at the grand opening!

Sponsored - Meldon Law will host their grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new office in Ocala, Florida on Wednesday, June 16 at 4:30pm. The expanded office is located at 1326 S Pine Avenue in Ocala, Florida.

As the Only Official Law Firm Partner of the Florida Gators, Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier will be a featured guest at the event, and the public is invited to attend to meet him. There will also be photo opportunities with Florida Gator Mascots Albert and Alberta. Other featured guests include Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, the Ocala-Marion County CEP President and Delegates, award-winning veteran journalist and radio show host Buddy Martin and more.

“While we’ve been serving the Ocala area for over 40 years, we are so excited to be expanding our presence there to make it even easier for the community to reach us—and what better way to celebrate than with Coach Steve Spurrier and Albert and Alberta! We wanted to make this an event the whole family can enjoy, so we hope to see you there,” said owner Jeffrey Meldon.

Meldon Law invites the entire community to join this event celebration from 4:30pm to 7:00pm in Ocala. Food and drinks will be provided including beverages from local brewery Infinite Ale Works. There will be live entertainment from DJ Elio, and over $1000 in prizes will be raffled off at the event.

For more information please visit MeldonLaw.com or the @MeldonLaw Facebook Page.

ABOUT MELDON LAW: Meldon Law is a personal injury and DUI/criminal defense law firm located in Gainesville since 1971 that serves clients throughout the state of Florida, with offices in Gainesville, Ocala, and Ft. Lauderdale. Personal injury practice areas include truck, car and motorcycle accidents, dog bites and slip and falls.

Based on founder Jeffrey Meldon’s over 40 years of helping accident victims get justice and a fair shake from the insurance companies, he has written the consumer guide books, “Seven Mistakes That Can Wreck Your Florida Accident Case” and “Buying Florida Auto Insurance.” Contact Meldon Law at (800) 373-8000 immediately if you have been involved in a serious auto, truck, or motorcycle accident. We are in your community, have the experience and resources required to work towards obtaining a fair settlement for you – we are here to help you.