Join us for our biggest event of the year at Miller’s Marine!

Join us for our biggest event of the year at Miller’s Marine!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Miller’s Marine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Miller’s Marine visit https://millers-marine.com/

2nd Annual Boat Show

Friday, Feb. 24, Saturday, Feb. 25th | 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, Feb. 26th | 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Come check out our HUGE SELECTION of Boats, Apparel, Electronics, Accessories, and Trailers!

We will also have:

A DJ ALL 3 days!

Fish & Game

Pro Fishermen

Food Trucks

We will have GIVEAWAYS EACH HOUR EACH DAY!

Friday: 12pm to 4pm!

(1st Giveaway of the day will be at 12PM)

Saturday: 12pm to 4pm!

(1st Giveaway of the day will be at 12PM)

Sunday: 12pm to 2pm!

(1st Giveaway of the day will be at 12PM)

* Must be 18 years older to participate for giveaways. Must be present to win.