Haitian Orphanage needs help to finish construction on their new home Our mission is rebuilding and reshaping the country of Haiti in Christ’s image through financial, physical, and spiritual support. Changing the future of Haiti by impacting the children today.

Sponsored - 200 Bed Children’s Home, Port-au-Prince Haiti

Our field contacts (Remile & Solette Casimir) have rescued more than 80+ orphans from the streets of Port-au-Prince. Yet there are still many, many more orphans looking for a safe place to live. A large number of the children currently live in Remile’s overcrowded home, some live with his friends, family and church members. The current living conditions are difficult, there are no adequate bathrooms, laundry facilities or dinning rooms (they currently eat two meals a day outside). A children’s home with adequate beds, kitchen, bathroom & dining room is critical not only to take care of the current children but also to provide shelter for other orphans on the street looking for a place to live.

We are making progress on the children’s home, currently we are focused on completing the structure – Phase II. The first floor walls are complete and the ceiling which will act as a floor for the second story is also complete. The second floor walls are almost complete, then on to the roof. After the roof is built, we will move on to Phase III, install concrete paneled windows, doors, smooth out the walls, ceilings & tile some floors. Construction is currently on hold until additional gifts are received.