ENROLL NOW! Finish High School with an accelerated program virtually or in-person!

NCF Charter is a new approach to education in an ever-changing world. We recognize that the traditional educational system is not a perfect fit for every student, and we strive to create a productive, innovative environment for every one of our learners no matter what their needs.

NCF Charter is a SACS ACCREDITED institution and provides a standard Alachua County diploma. NCF Charter uses a computer-based approach, and our courses can be accessed at home or the library. Credits earned at NCF Charter can be transferred to other Florida high schools.

Every student at our Alachua County charter school receives individual attention to his or her academic needs. The goal of our accelerated charter high school program is to create active, engaged learners who achieve all their goals in a timely and efficient manner, whether it be college, vocational training, entering the work force, or even recovering credits and returning to their original high school.

Who Can Enroll In The Gainesville Charter School?

NCF Charter serves all Alachua County students. We provide students with RTS bus passes for students in the city. Students may also be able to use existing school bus services. Contact us for more information about transportation.

To begin the alternative high school enrollment process for our successful alternative high school programs, you can print our REGISTRATION PACKET and bring it to the charter school in Gainesville, or come on down and we’ll be happy to provide you with one. Call or email us with any questions you might have. We’re here to help!