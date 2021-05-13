Get BACK TO FUN With These Local Summer Camp Opportunities!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Oak Hall School and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Oak Hall School, visit https://oakhallsummerprogram.org/.

Who is Welcome?

All are welcome, no exceptions! The Oak Hall Summer Program is a welcoming, diverse, and supportive community that welcomes all people to participate in our programs regardless of religion, color, national origin, age, sexual orientation or gender identity, physical capabilities, economic, cultural or social standing or any divisive, exclusive distinctions and/or categories. We serve the Gainesville Community for boys and girls ages 3-18. Need Based Financial Assistance is available for those who qualify and we believe in getting kids to camp! NBFA applications are due by May 1 of each program year.

How many Camper-Kiddies attend the Oak Hall Summer Program?

During a typical week, Oak Hall Summer Program serves 200-250 campers in a wide variety of full and half-day programs. Throughout the course of a summer, over 600 campers attend Oak Hall Summer Program with most campers attending for multiple weeks and sessions, The Oak Hall Summer Program is made up of a population of approximately 60% Oak Hall school year students, with the remaining 40% coming from the Gainesville Community and beyond.

What is the Mission of the Oak Hall Summer Program?

The Oak Hall Summer Program closely mirrors the mission of Oak Hall School in a summer camp environment:

A welcoming, diverse, and supportive learning community empowering students (campers) to pursue their academic, artistic, and athletic passions