We are proud to celebrate our 125 year anniversary and our success through time!

In 1898 the City of Ocala purchased Ocala Light and Power, forming Ocala Electric Utility (OEU). For the past 125 years we have proudly served the City of Ocala and surrounding Marion County. As a locally owned and operated utility, we provide safe, reliable, and affordable power to you and your family.

At Ocala Electric Utility (OEU) we C.A.R.E. (Communities Are the Responsibility of Everyone). As a locally owned and operated utility, we provide safe, reliable, and affordable power to you and your family. OEU has earned a Diamond Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3®) designation for the second time from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. The Diamond RP3® designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.

We are delighted to be your hometown public power provider for the past 125 years and look forward to serving you 24 hours a day, seven days a week!