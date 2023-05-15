New Okito America Location Coming To Tech City

Sponsored - Alachua, FL - After expanding to a second Gainesville location in September of 2022, Okito America is at it again, this time opening a location in San Felasco Tech City in Alachua.

Their third location, opening to meet the demands of Okito America’s award-winning programming, will offer an after-school program that provides free transportation from schools and includes a range of activities, including homework assistance, art, science, sports, basic Spanish skills, and martial arts instruction, all supervised by CPR-certified staff. In addition to the martial arts and dance classes they already offer, Okito America has invested in a state-of-the-art kitchen at the Tech City location, giving them the opportunity to offer cooking classes to children and adults, one of the first of its kind in the area.

”We are very excited to have the support of the community,” says Orlando Millan, founder of Okito America, “Our expansion to the city of Alachua gives us the opportunity to impact the lives of families from the whole county, which is not a task we take lightly. We are putting in the effort and care that our students have come to expect from us and know that the future of Okito America is only just beginning.”

The 6,000 square feet of space at San Felasco Tech City leased by Okito, will become the latest addition to the community that is rapidly emerging as one of the top spots for companies to grow. Mr. Millan opened Okito America in 2007 with a mission of improving the lives of families in the Gainesville Area by introducing them to martial arts and providing top-tier childcare, continued education, and a safe environment for the children of Alachua County to grow and have fun. Over 9,000 students have graduated from Okito’s classes over the last 15 years.

”San Felasco Tech City is designed with entrepreneurs in mind, and we are thrilled to have Okito America as part of our community,” said Mitch Glaeser, co-developer of the 82-acre mixed-used development. “Their commitment to helping children build confidence and achieve their goals through martial arts and other activities is a perfect fit for Tech City’s live-work-play concept.”

Daurine Wehbe, realtor with Coldwell Banker, MM Parrish and Dan Drotos, broker at Colliers GNV Commercial Advisory Team, who represents Laser Investment Group, LLC, worked together to get the deal done.

Okito America plans to open its new location in August 2023. The company’s other two locations, the original on SW Archer Rd and their W Newberry Rd that opened in September, have been highly successful. By opening a third location with Tech City, they move into the center of our fast-developing community, with easy service to Alachua, as well as smaller communities like High Springs, La Crosse, Lake Butler, and North Gainesville.

