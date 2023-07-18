Softwashing: Do you need it?

Sponsored - What Bacteria grows on roofs?

The most common class of roof algae is Gloeocapsa magma, a bacteria that eats the limestone and granules in your shingles. It causes the black stains you may see on your roof; The black stains are buildups of algae that can prevent the sun from burning off the bacteria. Without treatment, this can cause substantial destruction to your roof causing shingle decay and loss of reflective power.

Why Softwash?

Soft washing is the safe alternative to pressure washing. Soft washing with OPAL Industries uses low water pressure in combination with biodegradable chemicals that safely break down grime and dirt, kill algae, bacteria and mildew while removing webs and bug nests. This leaves the exterior of your home sanitized, clean, and beautiful.

Soft washing uses only a third of the water that is used in pressure washing. The results also last up to six times longer without risking the damage power washing can cause. The chemicals we use are safe and biodegradable, and they sterilize and penetrate your exterior services to solve the root problem causing the grime, bacteria, and algae to gather and grow.

Asphalt shingle roof soft washing

Our equipment, training and business is specifically built to safely clean asphalt shingles. They are the most delicate surface on your home and require specialized equipment and training to clean. Using the wrong process can damage shingles, or worse, void the warranty on your roof.

Benefits of Soft washing

Increases your home’s value

Improves your homes curb appeal

Treats the infestation – killing the growth at the root

Removes algae, mildew, and bacterial buildup

Protects your family’s health

Prevents damage

