Hurricane Relief Resources Are Now Available!

Palms Medical Group and Sunshine Health have partnered to provide hurricane relief resources to the Trenton community.

Essentials like water, diapers, wipes, non-perishable food and more will be available today at Palms Medical Group’s Trenton location.

911 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693