Plumbing Tips: What Causes Clogged Drains?

Dealing with clogged drains is frustrating for homeowners. Clogs may seem like a minor issue, but these will eventually turn into a major plumbing problem when left unresolved.

It’s exhausting to deal with the same problem repeatedly. So, if you’re tired of handling kitchen sink and bathroom drain clogs from time to time, here are the causes of clogged drains you didn’t know:

Clogged Drains in Kitchen Sinks

1. Food Scraps

Even though food is biodegradable, it can’t easily break down, so it can cause clogs in kitchen sinks. Rather than letting it flow into the kitchen sink, throw it in the compost. These are some examples of food scraps that can clog your sink:

Chunks of food

Fruit peels

Eggshells

2. Grease Buildup

Leftover grease poured into the kitchen sink is also a cause of clogged drains. It may be in liquid form as you spill it into the kitchen sink; however, it solidifies after a few minutes. Here are some greases that can clog it:

Dairy products like butter

Cooking oils

Food by-products

Common Clogs in Bathroom Drains

1. Soap and Shampoo

In case you don’t know, soap is made of oils and fats, so it causes clogged drains. When soap and shampoos combine with water minerals, they create a hard residue that can block the passage of water.

2. Cotton Products

Too many tissues, wipes, and other cotton products can clog your toilet drains. It will be a major problem if you keep on flushing these materials down the drain. If you think a plunger can solve clogs in your bathroom drains, think twice. It can help once, but if they get worse, you might need to call a plumber.

3. Hair

You might get annoyed when you experience hair fall. Your bathroom drains are also affected by hair falling into them. Whether it’s from you or your pets, hair clogs your drains when it binds with other minerals. It is a common blockage in the drains and pipes that you hardly notice.

4. Foreign Objects

Sometimes, your kids play with their toys while taking a bath. Toys such as Legos and marbles may fall into your sink. These foreign objects can be one of the causes of clogged drains.

Mineral Buildup in Your Plumbing System

Whether it’s in your kitchen or bathroom, if you’re in a place where there’s a hard water supply, your sinks, drains, and pipes may experience mineral buildup. Minerals such as calcium and magnesium may cause clogs in your plumbing system. Also, as your plumbing system becomes older, mineral buildup is more likely to happen.

Contact a Plumbing Contractor

