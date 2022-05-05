3 Reasons Why Septic Pumping is Important

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Premier Plumbing & Leak Detection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Premier Plumbing & Leak Detection, visit premierplumbingandleakdetection.com.

Septic pumping is one of the most important components of maintaining a healthy septic system.

Septic pumping should be done every 3-5 years, but should be inspected more often.

Scheduling regular pumps of your septic system extends the life of your system and prevents major issues from occurring. Many people wait until it’s too late to get their septic tank pumped.

At Premier Plumbing & Leak Detection, we want to help you understand the importance of this service and maintain the life of your system.

Septic pumping can prevent backups or other issues, in the short-term and long-term life of your tank.

Factors such as size of your tank, the number of people at home, what you’re flushing down your toilet, and how often your household is adding to the system help determine how often it should be pumped.

You should pump your tank to reduce the buildup and minimize the risk of it backing up into your home. This is also the perfect time to check and clean any filters.

Preventative maintenance helps you avoid all kinds of problems including backup, leaking pipes, slow draining, and strange odors.

Some benefits of preventative maintenance are saving money in avoiding unnecessary repairs and the unfortunate warning signs of a malfunctioning septic system. Not only are these gross and a hassle to clean up after, but they can also cause further damage to the septic system or your home.

Septic pumping also improves efficiency.

Even if your drain doesn’t show any leaks or weird smells coming from it, it may not be working well.

Pumping your septic tank will help increase the overall efficiency of your system, and keep your tank at proper working levels so your system continues to run how it’s intended.

Taking too long to care for your system between services can lead to slow draining that becomes frustrating after a while. This is just one of many warning signs that you’re overdue for a pumping.

Remember these, and other, factors can affect the frequency of the pumping schedule:

Surges in water use, like running wastewater or additional guests

Garbage disposal use

Water softener and water condition

High volume laundry use

Septic tank size and the age of the system

Premier Plumbing offers septic and cesspool pumping, along with other preventative maintenance services. If you’re interested in getting your septic tank pumped, you can schedule your service today.