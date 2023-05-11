These Bad Habits Are RUINING Your Home Plumbing System

Sponsored - Many homeowners find it difficult to handle plumbing issues. The fact that certain habits can harm your home’s plumbing system and negatively affect the system as a whole means that many people still don’t know how to maintain a good plumbing system. Read the blog below about these four bad habits that will ruin your home plumbing system.

Flushing Trash on Your Kitchen Sink and Toilet

Your kitchen sink and toilet are not trash cans that can handle every clog from your food residue and toiletries. Although some products are claimed to be flushable, they should not be disposed of in your toilet or sink. Because when this pile of trash accumulates, it only causes plumbing problems that necessitate major plumbing service or, worse, plumbing pipe replacement. It is best to avoid throwing any items down the kitchen sink or toilet.

Ignoring Plumbing Leaks

Small drips from your kitchen or bathroom faucets indicate a plumbing problem that results in a serious water problem. So, every plumbing issue needs to be addressed, no matter how minor or as simple as a bathroom drip. You might be mistaken if you think your plumbing system won’t be affected. It might need to be replaced or require significant plumbing repairs.

Using an Excessive Amount of Drain Cleaner

Drain cleaners can primarily assist you in dealing with chemical clogs in your pipes. However, using this cleaning substance may damage your plumbing pipes over time. Drain cleaners have sodium hydroxide that tends to have chemical reactions, affecting the pipes and making them prone to cracks and damage. Try the manual method of removing clogs, like using a plunger, before resorting to a powerful chemical drain cleaner. If not, call a professional to address them immediately.

Allowing Your Hair To Fall Down the Drain

Fallen hair after showering does not cause any problems with your plumbing system. However, when it accumulates, it gives homeowners unexpected issues like clogs and slow drains when using the bathroom. The hair, which has piled up on the drains, can affect the wastewater flow, leaving you with a clogged drain before you know it. To prevent this from happening, always attach a drain plate to the drains to catch the bits and strands of hair that fall. This way, you can avoid spending money on expensive plumbing repairs because of this problem.

Contact the Plumbing Professionals

A plumbing expert in Gainesville, Florida provides professional advice on maintaining your plumbing system. Thus, getting in touch with a professional for home plumbing services is the best way to address underlying problems in your plumbing system. Contact our team at Premier Plumbing & Leak Detection, LLC for immediate plumbing services for your home.