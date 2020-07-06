LOCAL CDL DRIVER’S NEEDED! DAILY HOME TIME! $2,000 SIGN ON BONUS!

Sponsored - With over 40 years of industry experience, Pritchett Trucking has dedicated itself to crafting a long-lasting reputation built on safety, a strong commitment to our customers, and long-term partnerships that aid businesses in realizing their full potential.

If you have been looking for a company who will value you and your interests, take a look at everything Pritchett Trucking has to offer. Choose from multiple truck driving opportunities, technician careers, and join the Pritchett family today.

Chip Van – hauling wood by-products, such as wood chips, shavings, and sawdust from wood-processing mills to specific destinations.

Live Floor – driving a van-type trailer that unloads itself; hauling various material, including mulch, potting soil, trash, bark, and feed. We offer local and over the road positions operating in the southeast.

Local End Dump – end dump tractor trailer primarily transporting limerock, aggregates , and other bulk products; primarily hauling limerock

Frameless Dump – hauling many types of products, including metal, fertilizers, and all types of aggregate. This position is over the road.

Pritchett offers local and over the road driving opportunities for experienced CDL-A company truck drivers. With over four decades of trucking industry experience, Pritchett puts its company drivers first, ensuring quality treatment, competitive pay, and a satisfying professional career. Our local positions provide daily home time, paid vacation, and the opportunity for big earnings. Plus, as an experienced CDL-A truck driver with Pritchett, you’ll earn more with weekly revenue and safety bonuses!

Local Truck Driving opportunities with Pritchett are available in the following locations:

Palatka, FL | Lake Butler, FL | Jacksonville, FL | Gainesville, FL | Ocala, FL

As a local company CDL-A driver, you’ll find that The Pritchett Experience includes:

$2,000 Sign-On Bonus! (for a limited time only)

Daily home time

Paid weekly

Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits available

Paid Vacation

401 (k)

Weekly Revenue Incentive Bonus

Quarterly Safety Bonus

No Violation DOT Inspection Bonus

CDL-A Local Truck Driver Job Requirements: