NOW HIRING: Local CDL Truck Drivers needed! $2,000 Sign-On Bonus!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pritchett Trucking and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pritchett Trucking, visit https://www.drive4pritchett.com.

Q&A for Pritchett Trucking Local CDL Truck Driving position

How much does a Local CDL Truck driver make?

Between $55,000 and $70,000 per year AND just for signing on with Pritchett Trucking you will receive a $2,000 sign on bonus. You will be paid weekly, as well as many other benefits such as weekly revenue incentive bonuses, paid vacations, Medical, Dental and Vision coverage, 401 (k), Quarterly safety bonus and a No Violation DOT inspection bonus.

How much Home time will I get as a Local CDL Truck Driver?

There will be DAILY home time. As a local Truck driver for Pritchet Trucking you will work our local contracts with day jobs around our locations in Palatka, Lake Butler, Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, and Tallahassee. This means no overnight trips so that you can return home each day. There are the occasional weekend jobs, but they are also local and will get you back home the same day.

What does a local CDL Truck Driver’s workweek look like?

You will work driving mostly from Monday to Friday with the possibility of some weekends. How hands-on are the jobs once I get to the pickup and drop-off locations? With Pritchett Trucking, our equipment allows for no-touch freight allowing you to pull up to the pick-up location and have your trailer filled without you ever having to get out of your truck.

Why should I be a Local CDL Truck Driver for Pritchett Trucking?

With over 40 years of industry experience, Pritchett Trucking has dedicated itself to crafting a long-lasting reputation built on safety, a strong commitment to our customers, and long-term partnerships that aid businesses in realizing their full potential. If you have been looking for a company that will value you and your interests, take a look at everything Pritchett Trucking has to offer. Choose from multiple truck driving opportunities, technician careers, and join the Pritchett family today.