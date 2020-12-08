5 Tips To Prep Your Plumbing For The Holidays

Sponsored - The holiday season is one of the most exciting, albeit busiest, times of the year. The holidays allow us to spend time away from work, visit with family and friends, give and receive thoughtful gifts, and consume tons of delicious food, drink, and desserts. However, it’s important to recognize that while we’re busy partaking in holiday merriment, our plumbing systems are even busier, fighting to keep up with increased usage throughout the season.

If you’re hosting the family get-together this holiday season, the worst thing that could happen (besides grandma getting run over by a reindeer) is having a plumbing catastrophe ruin the festivities. Prevent some of the most common holiday plumbing problems with these tips from the experienced plumbers at Quality Plumbing of Gainesville Inc.!

Contact our trusted plumbing company today to schedule plumbing repairs or learn more about our available plumbing services!

Ensure Your Drains Are Clear

With family and friends visiting for the holidays, perhaps even taking up temporary residence in your guest rooms, your drains are likely going to be used far more frequently. Kitchen drains will be handling more food debris, and shower drains will need to be ready for all the additional dirt and hair strands they’ll be responsible for draining. Before your guests arrive, consider scheduling a drain cleaning from our Gainesville plumbers to ensure your drains are in tip-top shape for the holidays. Also, installing a drain strainer in your sinks and showers may be a smart move, as they can provide extra protection and help mitigate the chances of a disastrous clog.

Invest In Some Extra Trash Bins

In general, the only item that should ever be flushed down a toilet is toilet paper. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for an otherwise well-intentioned family member or friend to flush other items down the toilet, especially over the holidays. A simple mistake such as this can result in a clogged or damaged toilet. Suddenly, you’re down one bathroom and in need of water closet repairs. Prevent this kind of mishap by placing extra trash bins in your lavatory, preferably beside your toilet. These strategically placed receptacles will prompt holiday visitors to dispose of their hygiene products and trash in these bins rather than in your toilet. While you’re at it, set an extra wastebasket somewhere around your kitchen to deter guests from emptying excess amounts of leftovers into your sink.

Don’t Overwork The Garbage Disposal

Speaking of your kitchen sink, take it easy on the garbage disposal this holiday season. One of the most common plumbing problems homeowners face over the holidays is a broken or clogged garbage disposal. After all, copious amounts of holiday food also means copious amounts of holiday leftovers being forced through your home’s disposal. Keep in mind, garbage disposals aren’t designed to handle large volumes of food debris back to back. Also, many holiday foods such as gravy, pasta, onion skins, potato peels, and fruits that contain pits should never be placed down a garbage disposal, but, instead, simply thrown away. Encourage your guests to empty their unfinished dishes into the trash, not the kitchen sink.

Adjust Your Hot Water Heater

Between chilly winter weather and loved ones staying over for the holidays, a working water heater will be a commodity you won’t want to go without this season. In anticipation of all the extra hot water you and your guests will be using to shower with over the holidays, consider turning your water heater up, without exceeding 120 degrees, to increase its capacity. Just remember to turn it back to normal after the holidays are over and everyone has gone back home.

Have trouble getting your water to heat sufficiently? Your water heater may require service. Contact us today for water heater service or to inquire about installing a tankless water heater!

Locate Your Shut Off Valves

Finally, and perhaps most essential to prevent a plumbing disaster, be familiar with the location of your main water shut off valve. Even outside of the holiday season, knowing where your main water shut off valve is can help limit property damage endured in the case of catastrophes such as a burst pipe, ruptured line, or sewage backup. In most cases, homeowners should be able to find their main water valve in their garage, near their water heater, or around the home’s perimeter.

Hopefully, your holiday goes off without a hitch and is full of cheer, quality time spent with loved ones, and an abundance of delectable holiday treats. But, if a plumbing disaster does occur, don’t hesitate to contact our team for emergency plumbing repairs.

Happy holidays!