Win Your Car Payments For A Year! Finance Your New or Used Car with Radiant, and You Could Win Your Car Payments for a Year!

Yes, you could win your car payment for a year on your newly financed car with Radiant Credit Union. Just finance your new or used car, or refinance your existing loan from another Financial Institution, with Radiant and you’ll be automatically entered in a drawing for a chance to be one of 15 winners who will have their car payment made by Radiant for the next year.

Radiant Credit Union’s special Auto Loan Payment Promotion runs from September 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022. Any members who finance or refinance an auto loan from a different financial institution during the promotion period with Radiant Credit Union will be automatically entered for a chance to have their new auto loan payment made for one (1) year (12 monthly payments) up to $400.00 per monthly payment ($4,800.00 total). Winners will be selected during a random drawing on October 14, 2022.

Love your loan as much as your car.

No payment for 90 days

Finance your auto loan with us and make no payment for the first 90 days.*

No processing fee

Others offer bonuses, but then hit you with hidden fees. Finance with Radiant and skip the fees.

*Interest will accrue from loan inception. If the balance or transaction is not paid in full by the end of the deferred interest period, interest accrued during the deferred interest period will be charged. If the account is in default before the end of the deferred interest period, that interest accrued during the deferred interest period will be charged.