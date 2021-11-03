Roots Plant Studio offers helpful tips for Winter house plant care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Roots Plants Studio and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Roots Plants Studio, visit www.rootsplantstudio.com

Roots Plant Studio is Gainesville’s hub for the house plant hobbyist. They carry a selection of house plants, that is ever changing, along with plant care accessories, pots, and so much more. You can find so many unique gifts for plant lovers in the shop. They also sell fresh cut flowers and dried flower arrangements. Local delivery available.

Winter is here and that means caring for your indoor plants, and plants that have relocated from outdoors, needs to adjust. Your light source may have changed, you’re running the heater and humidity will be different, and many plants go dormant or semi-dormant. Here are 10 tips to help care for your plants during winter months.

1. Cut back on the frequency of watering.

2. Decrease the amount of water.

3. Use room temperature water.

4. Don’t let too much water collect in the saucer.

5. You may have to move your plants if the light source changes or heating sources are close.

6. Rotate them for natural light if need be.

7. Back off on the fertilizer at this time.

8. Hold off on repotting or transplanting.

9. Keep your houseplants away from direct heat sources.

10. Keep them away from any cold drafts.

Roots Plant Studio also offers a unique Terrarium Bar experience. You can make your own terrarium at the DIY terrarium bar! Choose a beautiful container, add terrain, pick your plants, then bring it to life with garden rocks, driftwood, fairies, gnomes, dinosaurs, and countless other critters and figurines. It’s the perfect activity for kids, date night, team building, and girls night out. Prices average $25-$40

Paint-a-Pot is another fun offering from Roots Plant Studio. Paint a pot and choose a plant to pot in it for just $15! Makes a great keepsake gift that is sure to be treasured. Get creative, develop a green thumb, and have fun! This is a great way to spend time with your kids!

Gainesville’s hub for the houseplant hobbyist. Visit Roots Plant Studio online and discover more of what they offer.