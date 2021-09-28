Reserve your team for this fundraising Golf Tournament at Mark Bostick Golf Course!

Help support the growth of Student Sports and Activity Programs while playing a beautiful course!

Teams are open to ALL who want to play golf and support Saint Francis Catholic Academy grow!

Our 10th Annual Wolves Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Mark Bostick Golf Course at the University of Florida. Check-in begins at 7:30am with a shotgun start at 9:00am.

The cost is $125 per golfer which includes green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, on course refreshments, player gift bag, prizes, and raffle.

The event will follow a 4-person shotgun start in a scramble format with one team score. This format allows for all levels of golfers to compete. Mulligans will be available for purchase and contests will be held along with multi-item raffles.

The proceeds raised from this event will benefit the students of Saint Francis Catholic Academy by giving them the opportunity to participate in student activities and by continuing the growth and development of our Student Sport and Activity Programs.

Interested in partnering with us at our 10th Annual Wolves Golf Classic? (View On Website)

We have several partnership opportunities to for this year’s golf classic, from Title Sponsors to Hole Signs. For more information or additional questions please contact Stephenie Brockish at sbrockish@sfcawolves.org or call 352-376-6545.

Click Here to view partnership opportunities.

Click Here to complete the form for the partnership.

Want to Learn more about Saint Francis Catholic Academy?

Click Here to read about Saint Francis Catholic Academy being named a Top STEM School.

Click Here to see what projects we are working on to improve our school.

Click Here to learn more about admissions (Although Catholic is in our name, ALL are welcome as 1/3 of our student body is non-Catholic).