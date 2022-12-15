Santa Fe College’s ACB Excel Program Prepares to Launch New Class in Phlebotomy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Santa Fe College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Santa Fe College, visit https://www.sfcollege.edu/cte/acb

Santa Fe College is preparing to launch a new ACB Excel class in Phlebotomy later this spring. ACB Excel, which stands for Achieve, Conquer, Believe, launched in 2021 and is designed to break cycles of poverty and create avenues of economic and social mobility by offering parents training for higher-wage, in-demand jobs, while their children receive academic enrichment and STEM-focused activities to support their overall wellbeing. The two-generational approach improves economic stability and strengthens families.

The Phlebotomy program will take between 16-20 weeks to complete, during which students will be trained to be employed as entry-level phlebotomists. Students will be taught how to safely and efficiently obtain blood specimens, labeling and safe transporting methods. The program will also provide the learning experiences necessary for students to work as an integral part of the healthcare team.

Students who successfully complete the program will earn a Certificate of Completion from Santa Fe College. They may then choose to continue their education, or enter the job market immediately.

The inaugural ACB Class, which focused on the college’s Building Maintenance and Management track, saw 13 students complete the program, with anywhere from 9 to 17 of their school-aged children attending the program. Students received 150 contact hours of training over the course of the seven-month program. Most of those who completed the program went on to find employment, while others chose to enter the college’s apprenticeship program to further enhance their skills.

More details about ACB Excel is available online at sfcollege.edu/cte/acb