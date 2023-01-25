FREE STRETCH - Gainesville’s Newest Way To Relieve Stiffness!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stretch Zone Gainesville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stretch Zone Gainesville, visit https://www.stretchzone.com/locations/gainesville/?utm_source=GDM&utm_medium=Native&utm_campaign=FreeStretch.

Utilizing our patented equipment, our Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.

Be more than flexible, BE STRETCH REFLEXIBLE

• Feel Light & Younger

• Relieve Stiffness & Soreness

• Enhance Athletic Performance

• Increase & Maintain Range of Motion

• Enhance Physical & Athletic Skills

What differentiates the Stretch Zone Method from other modalities?

Stretch Zone has created a new vertical in the health/wellness/fitness industry focused on assisted stretching.

The Stretch Zone Method of practitioner-assisted stretching is not stretching as you know it. It is a complete proprietary system of practitioner-assisted stretching that yields real results. The Stretch Zone Method and equipment are copyrighted and patented because they are unique. Different from massage, yoga and other stretching modalities, the Stretch Zone Method does not seek to make muscles more flexible or elastic. Instead, Stretch Zone works to re-educate the nervous system to increase active range of motion efficiently and effortlessly.

How does Stretch Zone® compare to a massage?

Massage stimulates mostly superficial muscles. Stretching activates the deep postural muscles. For example, to massage the psoas muscle, massage therapists must dig their fingertips deep between the superficial muscles of the groin area, which is uncomfortable and awkward. With practitioner-assisted stretching, the psoas can be isolated and stretched effectively without pain or discomfort. Stretch Zone does not require removal of clothing and our stretches can be performed in view of others, this allows for a greater level of comfort for guests and is a much different setting than a massage experience. The results of practitioner-assisted stretching are not just felt immediately following the stretch session like a massage but are long-lasting.