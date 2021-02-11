Gainesville’s Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Swamp Rentals and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Swamp Rentals, visit https://www.swamprentals.com/.

Gainesville is so much more than just a fun college town – it’s one of Florida’s hidden urban gems, with a growing microbrewery movement and a world-famous music scene. With all the benefits of a big, bustling city surrounded by the unblemished natural beauty of old Florida, Gainesville is gaining a new reputation as a hot home base for young professionals. We’ve put together this list of the best neighborhoods for the post-college crowd who want to make apartments in Gainesville their home.

Celebration Pointe

Located near the junction of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe offers dining, entertainment, and new luxurious housing communities within walking distance of both bars & restaurants and a 700-acre conservation area, perfect for that afternoon stroll or morning bike ride. While close to all the excitement on Archer Road, easy access to I-75 means it’s just a hop, skip, and jump to other neighborhoods without hitting college traffic. There’s always something happening in this area, so you will never be bored and wondering what to do with yourself. Here are some of the more happening hangout spots around Celebration Pointe:

City Walk is the perfect opportunity to shop, dine, see, and be seen. Featuring an array of the hottest retail outlets, dining, and a charming atmosphere, this is the perfect venue for a relaxing date night.

The Keys Grill & Piano Bar is dedicated to keeping its patrons safe during the pandemic. A temperature check is required for entry, and tables are safely distanced so you can enjoy this unique and fun dueling pianos show club. The Keys also has the best Key Lime pie this side of Duval Street – don’t miss it!

Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille and Miller’s Ale House are both boisterous sports bars with amazing grub that are dedicated to giving Gator fans and UF alumni top quality service. Affordable and delicious, we recommend a visit to both eateries as soon as possible. Spurrier’s new rooftop bar will be opening any second now – a delightful place to enjoy a soft Gainesville evening with friends.

Outdoor events and shopping, shopping, shopping is what Celebration Pointe is really known for. Do some dog-friendly browsing at Bass Pro Shop, then hit Palmetto Moon for exclusive gifts, tailgate gear, and much more. Azulene Day Spa is the perfect place to relax and get in some self-care - then check out a movie, a competitive game of corn hole, or a jazz band out on the Green.

Greater Gainesville - Tioga, Haile, Jonesville

Gainesville has grown large enough to encourage suburbs, and these residential areas on the west side of town are definitely destroying the stereotype of stuffy bedroom communities. Tioga, Haile, and Jonesville are only 10 to 15 minutes from downtown Gainesville and the university area, yet boast charming and diverse neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping. Urban living with small-town charm – the Greater Gainesville district has something for everyone.

This area’s combination of easy highway access and popular hotspots for Gainesville’s young professionals has caught the eye of apartment developers. We’re seeing brand new apartment construction along W. Newberry Road. If you’re looking to get out of the busy student areas of Gainesville, we’d suggest checking out the brand new apartment options at Noble on Newberry. This community feels like a custom fit for young professionals, with one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartment layouts boasting larger than average square footage surrounded by amenities that promote community like abundant open green spaces, rentable offices, and a decked-out 24-hour fitness center. You’ll have these perks close by:

Purrrfect for pet parents – along with miles of beautiful, lush Florida landscape to enjoy with your furry family, the area also boasts pet-friendly establishments. Pet Paradise on west – along with miles of beautiful, lush Florida landscape to enjoy with your furry family, the area also boasts pet-friendly establishments. Pet Paradise on west Newberry Road offers grooming, vet care, and discounted doggo day camp on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Haile Plantation Farmers Market – since 1998, this independent farmers market has been bringing the best in locally grown produce, handmade gifts, and delectable prepared food to the residents of west Alachua county.

The Queen’s Arms Pub is situated in the heart of the Haile Plantation neighborhood. A traditional British pub, this esteemed establishment prides itself on the motto “think globally, drink locally.” With karaoke, special events, and an enviable gastropub menu of favorites like Scotch Eggs and beef pasties, the Queen’s Arms is the bee’s knees.

Limerock Road – this low-key neighborhood hangout has a reputation for the best “like Mom used to make” grub in the entire area. Featuring outdoor seating, an amazing happy hour, and live music, this is the ideal place for a chill afternoon with friends.

Tioga Town Center is your all-in-one destination for dining, shopping, entertainment, and good times. Grab a craft cocktail from Fluid Lounge, stroll down to World of Beer for an ice-cold imported pint, and don’t miss the to-die-for fresh biscuits with fried goat cheese and mimosas at the Maple Street Biscuit Company. Patticakes is a splendid spot for a little remote working, a cupcake, and an energizing hot coffee drink. The Down to Earth Boutique is sure to have an irresistible gift or addition to your wardrobe – and don’t forget to do a little self-care at Enso Nail Salon or get in a workout at Gainesville Health and Fitness.

The Innovation District

Convenient to Downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida, the Innovation District is a walkable urban hub of business and pleasure. New tech companies are consistently moving to Gainesville and helping this neighborhood become one of the most popular for the area’s young professionals. Close enough to UF to get in the Gator spirit but with its own personality, the Innovation District is a culturally rich and accessible community.

Anthem House Apartments is bringing fresh one- and two- bedroom apartment options to the Innovation District this year. Celebrate your individuality in your favorite of 3 floor plan options that foster an independent, efficient lifestyle. This location close to Downtown and UF Campus is close to a few of Gainesville’s entertainment highlights:

First Magnitude Brewing Company is one of is one of Gainesville’s best breweries , with an eclectic array of craft beers and a giant outdoor patio. Check out their best brews and the rotating cast of food trucks for a laid-back afternoon delight.

Gainesville favorite, The Swamp, will be returning in 2022! Formerly located in a historic 1914 abode, the beloved Swamp had to close in June of 2020 due to the scheduled demolition of their building. Due to the dedication of the Swamp’s legion of friends and fans, the iconic bar and grille will be re-opening in the Innovation District in the near future.

Depot Park – this family and pet-friendly green space has a splash pad, huge playground, and miles of trails. The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is also located in Depot Park, and is named for the famous doctor, researcher, and musician, Dr. James Robert Cade, the inventor of Gatorade.

Butler Plaza, North, and Town Center

The modern, busy Butler Plaza neighborhood is a superb location for up-and-coming young professionals. An eminently walkable area, the Butler community offers over 150 stores and two million square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment. This area is a popular choice for staff at UF Health and Shands Hospital, this friendly and bustling zone has some super chic housing options that are close to whatever you need or want.

Butler North is your go-to for groceries, sporting supplies, and cocktail-making necessities. Featuring Total Wine, Aldi, and charming home and décor shops like Agapanthus and Anthropologie, you’re sure to have a sublime shopping experience.

Butler Plaza – since 1975, this area has been a retail icon. Get a massage, the ingredients for your hot date night dinner, or all the DIY and crafting supplies you can handle. Enjoy take-out from one of the many delectable eateries or enjoy a romantic evening walk.

Butler Town Center offers a plethora of upscale dining and high-end retail options. Walk to Whole Foods and Sephora (going on foot will keep you from buying too much!) and then buy your outdoorsy gear at the world-renowned REI shop.

Archer Road

Close to practically everything in Gainesville, Archer Road has long been known as a fun and desirable place to live. However, it’s more than just a mecca for college kids – close proximity to Gainesville’s best shopping and dining options makes this neighborhood a popular choice for all ages.

This area is experiencing an apartment renaissance, and we’re cheering on management companies like Atrium Management and Platform Management Group as they bring new life to several existing apartment communities. You can now find budget-conscious rental options along Archer Road with fresh new flooring, fixtures, and luxury kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, perfect for young professionals. In close proximity to your apartment on Archer Road, you’ll enjoy these perks:

Close to the largest shopping area in North Central Florida , enjoy exciting features like trendy subway tile bathrooms, new stainless-steel appliances, chef’s kitchens, and state of the art fitness centers.

Archer Road residences offer resort style living, with stunning new pool areas, cabanas, concierge service, and modern conveniences like electric car charging stations.

Sophisticated yet accessible, this neighborhood has loads of dining and entertainment options beyond the usual college kid shenanigans.

Gainesville has so much to offer for everyone, not just students at one of the top universities in the nation. It’s the perfect location to start your professional adult life – fun, affordable, convenient, and constantly adding new options for dining, recreation, and entertainment. Be sure to keep checking Swamp Rentals for the latest new developments in your neighborhood!