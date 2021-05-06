Donate Donuts To Seniors To Raise Money For Alzheimer’s Association!

Sponsored - TOUCHING HEARTS AT HOME LAUNCHES “DONUTS FOR SENIORS” COMMUNITY PROGRAM TO DONATE DOZENS OF DONUTS TO SENIORS AND RAISE MONEY FOR ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Donations are being collected to donate dozens of donuts to seniors and healthcare heroes at over 35 locations in various counties.

Gainesville, Fla. - The first Friday of every June (June 4) is National Donut Day, and the month of June is National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Day. As such, in the spirit of community, Touching Hearts at Home has launched their FUNdraising initiative to celebrate seniors and healthcare heroes in Gainesville and the surrounding counties.

This is the second year of Touching Hearts at Home’s Donuts for Seniors program, which was inspired to support seniors in locked down nursing homes during the global pandemic and also to honor and celebrate Healthcare Heroes. Touching Hearts at Home is asking members of the community and local businesses to donate monies to purchase Krispy Kreme donuts to donate to seniors and healthcare heroes in Gainesville and the surrounding areas.

Each and every donation will go towards covering the cost of the donuts and the remainder of each donation after the cost of the donuts will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Last year, during the inaugural year, over 5,000 donuts were donated to over 35 locations AND $1,500 was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The fundraised donuts will be donated during the Alzheimer Association’s “Longest Day” campaign surrounding the Summer Solstice during the “Longest Week,” June 21-25. Now thru June 20, Touching Hearts at Home is asking for community and business support to donate donuts to seniors and healthcare heroes.

To donate, please visit our GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ 2021-donuts-for-seniors.

For every $10 donation for one (1) dozen donuts, $4 will cover the cost of the Krispy Kreme donuts, and the other $6 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Many individuals are donating in honor of their loved ones who are battling against the disease or died from it. They are also posting pictures with their loved ones, which is encouraged. Touching Heart’s Community Care Advocate, Christina Ramos, created the concept in honor of her grandmother.

“This program and Touching Hearts at Home were really inspired by my Nana who is currently battling with dementia. This is a really FUN way to raise money for a great cause, and to support our seniors! We also wanted to provide a sweet treat for our healthcare heroes who DONUT know just how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication,” said Ramos.

In addition, participating assisted living communities in Gainesville and Lake City are being asked to fundraise as well. The assisted living community that raises the most money for the Alzheimer’s Association during “Donuts for Seniors” will receive a donut trophy and a pizza party for their staff compliments of Touching Hearts at Home. All sponsors who donate fifty (50) dozen donuts or more for just $500 will receive logo recognition on the commemorative “Donuts for Seniors” t-shirts, which are also for sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

MEDIA CONTACT – INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST:

Christina M. Ramos

Community Care Advocate Touching Hearts at Home

Cell: (352) 283-0468

Email: C.Ramos@TouchingHearts.com

Please visit us on social media!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/touchingheartsgainesville/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/touchingheartsgainesville/ #EndALZ #DonutsforSeniors

NATIONAL DONUT DAY: JUNE 4, 2021