Sponsored - https://www.touchinghearts.com/gainesville/

Join us on Saturday, April 10 from 9:00 am-12:00 pm for a FREE Drive-Thru Community Health Fair. The first 100 people will receive a free gift bag with assorted items.

Come visit with various health & wellness vendors to receive educational materials and free promotional items. This is offered complimentary as a part of our commitment to the community.