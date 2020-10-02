“Round-Up at the Roadhouse” to Benefit The Community

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Touching Hearts at Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touching Hearts at Home, visit Touching Hearts at Home.

Touching Hearts at Home, a family-owned and operated in-home health care company that serves seniors and adults with disabilities, announced on World Alzheimer’s Day that they will host their next community fundraiser, The Touching Hearts at Home “Round-Up at the Roadhouse” on Thursday, October 15, 2020 –just two days before The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s which will take place on Saturday, October 17.

Touching Hearts at Home has partnered with Texas Roadhouse (3984 SW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32608) for a community fundraiser, and will donate proceeds from the fundraiser to the Alzheimer’s Association.

There will be 2 ways to participate in this delicious community fundraiser. There will be a carry-out option as well as a dine-in option. Carry-Out will be available from 11a-6p for just $15 per plate. There are 3 meal options that come with your choice of Sirloin Steak, Pork Chop, or BBQ Chicken and includes mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh baked bread, tea or a soft drink. This carry-our option is perfect for bulk orders for offices and families.

Tickets must be purchased by Monday, October 12 via the GoFundMe Page. Please make sure to specify in your payment notes which meals you would like and contact Christina Ramos at (352) 283-0468 to confirm your order. Those who wish to “Round-Up” for Alzheimer’s can make an extra donation of $5 or more which will be donated directly to The Alzheimer’s Association and will receive a Sheriff’s Badge to help us fight against Alzheimer’s.

Guests who wish to dine-in at Texas Roadhouse at the Gainesville location (3984 SW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32608) are invited to join Touching Hearts at Home from 4PM-9PM for happy hour and/or dinner! The regular menu will be available for diners to order from, and Texas Roadhouse will donate a total of 10% of entire bill to the Alzheimer’s Association when you mention “Touching Hearts at Home.” Country Western wear is highly encouraged and there will be prizes for best dressed along with other raffles throughout the event for attendees to enjoy.

·T-shirts are also available for sale for just $15 each and are available for purchase via the GoFundMe webpage. Please specify the number of shirts and sizes when you process your donation.

Companies interested in sponsoring the event and t-shirts should contact Christina Ramos at (352) 283-0468 or via email at C.Ramos@TouchingHearts.com .

Touching Hearts at Home’s Owner & CEO, Ruben O. Ramos notes “this fundraiser is very important to us at Touching Hearts at Home as our exceptional CareTeam specializes in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care. We have been affected personally by this horrible disease when my mother-in-law was diagnosed many years ago, and we know that according to the Alzheimer’s Association, worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. We also see it with many of the seniors that we serve, which is why it’s so important for us to do our part in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

In addition to the Round-Up at the Roadhouse, Touching Hearts at Home will feature a complimentary Alzheimer’s webinar on Friday, October 16 at 12:30pm via Zoom featuring Teepa Snow as part of the Touching Hearts at Home Senior Webinar Series. Teepa Snow is a world-renowned occupational therapist with forty years of clinical practice specializing in dementia & Alzheimer’s. Her company, Positive Approach to Care, supports and engages people experiencing changes in brain function and helps those who provide care for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Teepa’s approach to dementia care and training is changing how many view neurodegenerative conditions and dementias, and how care is delivered throughout the US, Canada, Wales, and across the UK and Europe. Those interested in participating in the free webinar series should email C.Ramos@TouchingHearts.com to register.