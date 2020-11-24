Senior’s depression over the holidays

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Touching Hearts at Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touching Hearts at Home, visit Touching Hearts at Home.

Christmas time is here! While this is a season of joy and gladness for many, it can be a difficult time for some. And the older we get, the more holiday challenges we may face. Perhaps children have grown up and moved away, leaving a person feeling lonely. Maybe friends or even a spouse has fallen ill. It could be that the years have brought physical limitations such as poor eyesight, hearing loss or hampered mobility. All of these changes can impact how someone feels about the holiday season.

The Difference Between Feeling Down and Depression

While it is not at all unusual for circumstances such as these to create brief periods of feeling blue for the elderly, this is not the same as being depressed. The difference between feeling down and being depressed is that occasional bouts of sadness are temporary and normal activities continue. Depression, on the other hand, is profound enough to keep a person from taking part in the things they normally care about including holiday celebrations. It can affect how a person functions, their personal relationships and their physical health. The experts at Touching Hearts at Home are well educated in assisting seasonal depression.

Untreated Depression Can Become Worse

Sometimes the isolation of depression can lead a person to thoughts of suicide. Many times depression is linked to physical illness. As the body ages and sicknesses arise, mental health problems such as depression can take an opportunistic hold. The good news is that while untreated depression can worsen, it is a mental health condition that is highly treatable – one which many older adults overcome.

About our compassionate senior home care around Gainesville.

As the desire to live independently remains an important factor for many seniors, caregiving options have become more diverse. Seniors and their families can now choose services that maintain well-being and safety in one’s own home, in addition to the nursing and assisted living options that have been traditionally available. Touching Hearts at Home (originally known as Caring Companions) is a non-medical homecare company that began in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1996. Our mission is to provide services for seniors in their own homes, maintaining each client’s high quality of life by providing friendship, kindness and care through companionship that preserves a strong peace of mind for both the client and their family. We see the opportunity to provide caregiving services to seniors as a gift that we must respectfully receive and give back with great integrity, always putting empathy and the belief in the dignity of all people in the forefront of our work.

*some information courtesy of Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare