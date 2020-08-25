TOUCHING HEARTS AT HOME CELEBRATED WORLD SENIOR CITIZEN DAY BY DONATING TREES TO TEN LOCAL NURSING HOMES IN HONOR OF SENIORS

Sponsored - GAINESVILLE, FLA. – Touching Hearts at Home, a family owned and operated in-home health care company that serves seniors and adults with disabilities celebrated “World Senior Citizen Day” (August 21) by donating and dedicating trees to 10 assisted living communities in Gainesville and Lake City, Fla.

The holiday is meant to recognize and honor senior citizens for their contributions, accomplishments, and impact that their lives have had. The trees symbolize the great impact that their amazing generation has had on our community.

Touching Hearts at Home Community Care Coordinator, Christina Ramos believes that supporting our seniors is crucial during these trying times and while nursing homes remain under lockdown due to COVID-19 and for the residents’ safety. “It is an honor and privilege to serve seniors and adults with disabilities in this community. We know that seniors are more susceptible to this terrible virus and as a result many are in isolation and under lockdown at assisted living communities where not even their families can visit,” said Christina Ramos. “We wanted to spread joy and support our seniors from afar, so they realize they are not alone, and that everyone in this community cares and supports them. This was a meaningful way to honor and recognize senior citizens in our community, and hopefully they will enjoy planting the trees and watching them grow.”

Touching Hearts at Home would like to thank Blooming House Nursery in Newberry, Fla. for their support of this thoughtful initiative. Blooming House Nursery owner, Mike Barron did not hesitate to confirm his participation in this program and donated all ten trees for Touching Hearts at Home to distribute to nursing homes. The trees range from Live Oak, Magnolia, Sweet Almond Verbena, Crepe Myrtles and more.

The ten nursing homes receiving trees included: Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, The Terrace, Palm Garden, Brookdale Senior Living, The Plaza Health & Rehabilitation, The Village at Gainesville, Harbor Chase, The Canopy, Solaris, and Haven Hospice.

Touching Hearts at Home delivered the trees on August 20th so that the senior communities could celebrate and plant the trees on World Senior Citizen Day, which took place August 21, 2020.

In addition to dedicating trees to senior citizens, Touching Hearts at Home also launched the Touching Hearts at Home Senior Webinar Series, which takes place via Zoom each Thursday at 12:15 p.m. The webinar series highlights experts in senior healthcare to provide educational information and health & safety tips to seniors and healthcare heroes. The weekly webinar series kicked off August 13 and the first speaker was Dr. Todd Manini from UF College of Medicine who gave a thoughtful discussion on Measuring the Impact of COVID Social Isolation on Older Adults. Another series featured Dr. Benjamin Bensadon who spoke about Psychology & Geriatrics: Integrated Care for an Aging Population. Other speakers include an elder law attorney, CEO of Shand’s Elder Care, and many others. The Senior Webinar Series is part of Touching Hearts at Home’s commitment to serving as a community resource. Those interested in participating in the weekly webinar series should email C.Ramos@TouchingHearts.com to register.

About Touching Hearts at Home

Touching Hearts at Home provides exceptional in-home care and personal care services to seniors and adults with medical conditions and/or disabilities. Touching Hearts at Home specializes in Alzheimer’s/Dementia care, Parkinson’s care, respite care, 24/7 care, home-from-hospital/rehab transitional care, fall precaution care, hospice care, and more. The family-owned and operated company has been a part of the Gainesville community for over nine years, serving seniors and adults with disabilities in Alachua County and 10 surrounding counties including Columbia, Bradford, Citrus, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Putnam, Sumpter, Suwannee, and Union. Visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/gainesville/ or call (352) 225-2737 for more information.