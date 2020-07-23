211: YOUR FIRST CALL FOR HELP

Sponsored -

What is 211?

211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veterans services and childcare and family services.

What Does 211 Do?

No matter the situation, the specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives.

Why Does 211 Matter? 211 does more than “patch people through” to agencies. Instead, 211 specialists are trained to identify root causes of a client’s problem - and connect them with a wide range of available resources that meet all the underlying needs, not just the one that prompted the call, text or email. No other program has its “finger on the pulse” of America’s greatest needs. It’s a vital part of United Way’s efforts to build stronger communities and fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. 211 makes the social services ecosystem/network more efficient by ensuring people in need are connected to agencies that can help. No matter the situation, the specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives.

How Can You Access 211?

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please reach out through calling, texting, chatting, or emailing.

Dial 2-1-1 or (352) 332-4636. Calling is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Text your zip code to 898-211. A 211 Specialist will respond M-F, 10am – 6pm.

Email 211 by clicking here. A 211 Specialist will contact you within 72 hours during business hours (M-F, 8am – 6pm)

Search the 211 Database for local services! 211 is a Free service provided by United Way of North Central Florida for the counties of Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy and Union. 211 is just one of the ways your United Way fights for the health, education, financial stability and immediate needs of every person living in our community.

Visit our website to learn more about how you can Give. Advocate. and Volunteer. through United Way of North Central Florida.

https://www.unitedwayncfl.org/211