What is the Orgasm Shot (O-Shot)?

Sponsored -

What Is The O-Shot®?

The Orgasm Shot (O-Shot®) procedure is a very specific method of using a patient’s own’s blood growth factors. Women are born with a very short urethra. The urethra and vagina are separated by a thin wall. Inside this wall are glands that are felt to be responsible for vaginal orgasms. When women are pregnant and during delivery or just during the normal aging process this wall, the pelvic floor and clitoral region atrophy. The O-shot places growth factors into areas that regrow each of these atrophied tissues. When this regrowth occurs urinary incontinence, and painful intercourse often disappear. Most patients report heightened and more frequent orgasms and pleasurable sensations.

What Conditions May The O-Shot® Treat?

Desire for more intense orgasms that are easier to achieve

Lack of libido or sexual desire

Lack of lubrication

Lack of sensitivity

Pain associated with vaginal intercourse(=dyspareunia)

Urinary incontinence

Frequent urinary infections

Offices in Ocala and The Villages!

Learn More!