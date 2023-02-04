Saturday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) and the Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC) at Rupp Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with the slightly favored Wildcats securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Florida is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 135.5 over/under.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky -5.5 Point Total: 135.5

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Florida (+5.5)



Florida (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Kentucky has put together a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 10-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 12-8-0 and the Gators are 7-12-0. The teams score 146.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Kentucky is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Florida has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have covered 10 times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

Florida ranks 112th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.7 its opponents average.

Florida makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.4% from deep (273rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.4%.

Florida has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (193rd in college basketball).

