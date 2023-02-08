How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) aim to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- Florida has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
- The Gators are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 17th.
- The Gators put up only 2.6 more points per game (71.3) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (68.7).
- When Florida allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 13-8.
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida is scoring 77.6 points per game, 16.0 more than it is averaging on the road (61.6).
- The Gators give up 64.2 points per game at home, and 61.9 on the road.
- At home, Florida drains 8 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than away (24.3%).
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 64-50
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/1/2023
|Tennessee
|W 67-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 72-67
|Rupp Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/15/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.