The Florida Gators (14-9) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

SECN

Florida vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 5.6 more points per game (72.3) than the Gators allow (66.7).

When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 14-4.

Mississippi State has put together a 15-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Gators score are 13.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.9).

Florida is 13-6 when scoring more than 56.9 points.

Florida is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

This year the Gators are shooting 37.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 37.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gators have given up.

Florida Schedule