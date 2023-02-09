Jacksonville vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-12) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (15-8) at Allen Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Jacksonville. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Dolphins' last game on Saturday ended in a 57-48 loss to Stetson.
Jacksonville vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Jacksonville vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 59
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- When the Dolphins beat the Florida International Panthers, who are ranked No. 216 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 82-71, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2
- 74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on December 29
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) and conceding 65.3 (211th in college basketball).
- In ASUN games, Jacksonville has averaged 4.5 fewer points (61.2) than overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
- The Dolphins are putting up more points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (60.4).
- At home, Jacksonville allows 58.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 72.5.
- The Dolphins are averaging 59.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 6.1 fewer points than their average for the season (65.7).
