Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-11, 4-8 ASUN) and the North Florida Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 ASUN) squaring off at UNF Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Florida vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, North Florida 73

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-0.8)

FGCU (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146

North Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 10-10-0, while FGCU's is 8-14-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Ospreys are 11-9-0 and the Eagles are 10-12-0. North Florida has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the past 10 contests. FGCU has gone 1-9 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a -75 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball and are allowing 77.7 per outing to rank 350th in college basketball.

North Florida ranks 234th in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 34.7 its opponents average.

North Florida connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Ospreys' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 172nd in college basketball, and the 97.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 343rd in college basketball.

North Florida has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (161st in college basketball play) while forcing 9.4 (354th in college basketball).

