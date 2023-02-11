Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (9-12) taking on the Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Bethune-Cookman, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Wildcats won their most recent outing 66-62 against Texas Southern on Monday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Alcorn State 59
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- On January 16, the Lady Wildcats claimed their signature win of the season, a 63-61 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 253) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Bethune-Cookman is 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on January 30
- 66-62 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 6
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 28
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 279) on January 7
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 4
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats' -69 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.3 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per outing (194th in college basketball).
- Bethune-Cookman's offense has been better in SWAC games this season, tallying 63.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.3 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Wildcats have been worse in home games this year, putting up 60.3 points per game, compared to 61.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Bethune-Cookman gives up 60.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 67.9 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Wildcats have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 61.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
