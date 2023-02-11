Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (15-7) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 66-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Dolphins are coming off of a 61-52 loss to Lipscomb in their last game on Thursday.
Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Jacksonville 56
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- The Dolphins' best win this season came in an 82-71 victory against the Florida International Panthers on November 19.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2
- 74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on December 29
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins score 65.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 (205th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
- Jacksonville has averaged 4.6 fewer points in ASUN games (60.4) than overall (65.0).
- The Dolphins average 70.5 points per game at home, and 59.6 away.
- In 2022-23 Jacksonville is allowing 12.8 fewer points per game at home (58.7) than on the road (71.5).
- Over their past 10 games, the Dolphins are putting up 59.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.0.
