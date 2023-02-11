When the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) square off at Swisher Gymnasium on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Jordan Davis will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. FGCU

Jacksonville's Last Game

In its previous game, Jacksonville fell to the Stetson on Thursday, 70-67. Its high scorer was Davis with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jordan Davis 20 5 3 2 0 3
Kevion Nolan 18 1 1 2 0 2
Gyasi Powell 8 4 1 0 0 2

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Davis is putting up 10.2 points, 2.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Gyasi Powell averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Osayi Osifo averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor.

Mike Marsh posts 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Kevion Nolan 12.1 3.4 4.3 0.8 0.5 1.7
Jordan Davis 10.5 4.5 1.3 1.4 0.3 0.8
Osayi Osifo 10.3 6.7 0.8 0.3 0.4 0
Gyasi Powell 9.9 3.7 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.5
Mike Marsh 9.5 4.7 0.6 0.5 0.2 0

