Jarius Hicklen and Stephan D. Swenson are two players to watch on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN) go head to head with the Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) at UNF Arena.

How to Watch North Florida vs. Stetson

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: UNF Arena

UNF Arena Location: Jacksonville, Florida

North Florida's Last Game

North Florida dropped its previous game to the FGCU, 68-66, on Thursday. Jadyn Parker led the way with 16 points, plus six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jadyn Parker 16 6 0 0 1 0 Jose Placer 13 4 2 0 0 1 Jarius Hicklen 13 3 4 0 0 3

North Florida Players to Watch

Carter Hendricksen leads the Ospreys with 16 points per contest and 6.3 rebounds, while also averaging 2 assists.

Hicklen averages a team-high 2.9 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jose Placer is putting up 13.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Parker averages 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Dorian James averages 6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)