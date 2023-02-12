How to Watch the Florida vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (14-10) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (16-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Florida vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Gators score an average of 70.1 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 58.6 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
- Florida has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- When it scores more than 58.6 points, Florida is 13-6.
- The Lady Bulldogs score 67.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 67 the Gators allow.
- When Georgia scores more than 67 points, it is 9-3.
- Georgia is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 5.4% lower than the Gators concede to opponents (45.6%).
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 61-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 68-42
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 73-56
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|LSU
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
