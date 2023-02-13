Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) host the Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Moore Gymnasium on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube. There is no line set for the game.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Moore Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 11 of Bethune-Cookman's 21 games with a set total have hit the over (52.4%).
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 13-7-0 this season.
- Bethune-Cookman's .650 ATS win percentage (13-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than Jackson State's .476 mark (10-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bethune-Cookman
|68.2
|135.5
|75.2
|151.3
|140.4
|Jackson State
|67.3
|135.5
|76.1
|151.3
|140.5
Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends
- Bethune-Cookman has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Wildcats' last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Wildcats have won 10 games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats average 7.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (76.1).
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 76.1 points.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bethune-Cookman
|13-7-0
|11-9-0
|Jackson State
|10-11-0
|8-13-0
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits
|Bethune-Cookman
|Jackson State
|6-3
|Home Record
|5-1
|2-12
|Away Record
|3-14
|5-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-4-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|62.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|5-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-4-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
