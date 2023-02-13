Monday's contest between the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-18) and Alcorn State Lady Braves (9-14) matching up at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida A&M, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Rattlerettes head into this game after a 68-53 loss to Jackson State on Saturday.

Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida A&M 64, Alcorn State 62

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 28, the Rattlerettes captured their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 255) in our computer rankings.

Florida A&M has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on February 4

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 285) on November 15

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 16

Florida A&M Performance Insights