South Florida vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (11-11) against the South Florida Bulls (22-5) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-51 in favor of UCF, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Bulls' last contest on Sunday ended in a 71-69 loss to Houston.
South Florida vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 61, South Florida 51
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' best win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on December 2.
- The Bulls have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-51 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 22
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21
- 63-50 over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 25
- 66-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 14
- 69-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on December 30
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and conceding 58.9 per contest, 57th in college basketball) and have a +310 scoring differential.
- In AAC action, South Florida has averaged 0.1 fewer points (70.2) than overall (70.3) in 2022-23.
- The Bulls average 74.3 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
- In 2022-23 South Florida is allowing 6.3 fewer points per game at home (54.3) than away (60.6).
- The Bulls are posting 69.6 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than their average for the season (70.3).
