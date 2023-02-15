The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to build on a six-game road winning stretch at the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

South Florida vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

The Bulls score an average of 70.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.

South Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.8 points.

South Florida has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

The 61.8 points per game the Knights average are only 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).

When UCF puts up more than 58.9 points, it is 11-2.

UCF's record is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

South Florida Schedule