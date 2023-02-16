Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (17-8) facing off at Alico Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-50 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 67-57 against Stetson on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 81, Lipscomb 50

FGCU Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles beat the Kentucky Wildcats, the No. 34 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-63 on December 18, it was their season's best win.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, FGCU is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

The Eagles have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2

81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7

68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20

91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21

64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

FGCU Performance Insights