Thursday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) and the Florida Gators (14-11) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-50 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Gators lost their last matchup 81-55 against Georgia on Sunday.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Florida 50

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators defeated the Dayton Flyers (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in a 69-65 win on December 4 -- their best win of the season.

The Gators have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Florida has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11

61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22

77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26

Florida Performance Insights