The Florida State Seminoles (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Syracuse Orange (16-10) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange score an average of 74.1 points per game, seven more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
  • Syracuse is 16-8 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 67.1 points, Syracuse is 13-3.
  • The Seminoles put up 82.6 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.
  • When Florida State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.
  • Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede defensively.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Wake Forest W 72-44 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/9/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 86-82 Watsco Center
2/12/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Syracuse - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

