How to Watch the Florida vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (14-11) travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gators' 69.5 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 49 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Florida is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
- Florida is 14-10 when it scores more than 49 points.
- The Gamecocks score 14.9 more points per game (82.5) than the Gators give up (67.6).
- South Carolina has a 22-0 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- South Carolina's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 47.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Gators concede defensively.
- The Gators make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 68-42
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 73-56
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 81-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|LSU
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
