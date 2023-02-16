How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN) will try to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Dolphins have dropped four games in a row.
Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Governors have averaged.
- This season, Jacksonville has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 190th.
- The Dolphins' 64.2 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 72 the Governors give up to opponents.
- When Jacksonville allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 11-4.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville is scoring more points at home (67.7 per game) than away (61.4).
- The Dolphins concede 57.4 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.
- At home, Jacksonville sinks 6.8 triples per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.9%).
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 65-58
|UNF Arena
|2/9/2023
|Stetson
|L 70-67
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/11/2023
|FGCU
|L 62-51
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/16/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|Winfield Dunn Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|2/22/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
