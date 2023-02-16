Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-13) against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (11-13) at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Dolphins head into this contest following a 55-52 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 64, Kennesaw State 57

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins defeated the Austin Peay Governors in a 55-52 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Dolphins are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on November 19

74-51 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 26

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 3

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Jacksonville Performance Insights